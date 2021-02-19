This Teen COVID Patient Saw the Looming Crisis. Why Didn’t Texas Leaders?

Even before her third positive COVID-19 test, 14-year-old Kylie Guess of Texas was particularly sensitive to looming natural calamity.

The Austin teen began speaking of the polar vortex and the imminent threat of extreme winter weather at least a week before it actually hit, wreaking havoc on a state that was woefully unprepared.

Her mother, Megan Guess, was left with a question regarding the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the elected officials who should have ensured the power grid it oversees was ready for what was to come.