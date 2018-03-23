This Tension Grip Helps You Take Better Pictures Without Dropping Your Phone
Nice Shot
We’ve all risked dropping our phone for the perfect photo, whether that means taking a beach shot in crashing waves or trying to capture the dreamy snow-capped mountains on a ski lift. But you shouldn’t have to choose between getting a great shot and compromising your phone; that’s why the ShutterGrip Smartphone Camera Controller is a game changer. This ingenious camera controller uses a tensioned grip to attach to almost any smartphone, with or without a case. The non-slip hand grip prevents accidental drops and reduces the chance of blurry or shaky photos. It also features a wireless shutter button so you can easily stage the perfect selfie. (Yes, that means you can set your phone down on the side of a mountain and take a photo of your whole group — no need to awkwardly ask the only other person around.) The ShutterGrip normally retails for $40, but you can get it here for 25% off, which brings the price down to $29.99. Daily Beast Readers can also save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.
