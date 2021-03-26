This Tool Makes Mopping a Thing of the Past
CLEAN IT UP
The Tineco Floor ONE S3 makes mopping and vacuuming a breeze. This cordless vacuum/mop has 35 minutes of run time, with intelligently optimized suction and water flow. This is a fancy way of saying that the Floor ONE S3 detects wet and dry messes on hard floors and adjusts its suction or the amount of water it needs to release to clean it up accordingly, so even though your floor is getting a power clean, it’s also dry within seconds. The vacuum also pretty much steers itself. It feels like walking a dog that is really excited to lick the floor. To set it up, simply put one bottle cap of the solution it comes with into the water tank and fill it to the Max line with water. When it needs to be refilled, the vacuum will alert you. Same goes for the dirty water tank: when it is full, the vacuum will automatically shut off and tell you to empty it. As if all of this weren’t enough, when you put the vacuum back into the charging base, it will initiate self-cleaning, so that next time you use it, it will be like a brand new vacuum.
The Tineco Floor ONE S3
The Tineco Floor ONE S3 hasn't just made vacuuming easier, it’s left my floors absolutely spotless and smudge free. Now, cleaning the floors is something I enjoy doing, mainly because the end result is, without fail, something I’m extremely proud of.
