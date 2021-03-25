This Vacuum May Be Small, but My Home Has Never Been Cleaner
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
The Eufy HomeVac is a tiny vacuum that is about the size of a water bottle.. It boasts enough suction power to clean up any mess I’ve put in its way, from potting mix, to potato chips, to dog hair. But its real skill is precision. It comes with a 2-in-1 extension. The crevice tool helps clean up hard to reach corners, and the brush attachment that slides on is perfect for getting tiny flecks of dust from my keyboard. All of this is a breeze since it’s extremely lightweight too, weighing only 1.3 pounds. Just about everyday I turn it on and quickly clean up. Once it's full, the head twists off and the filter comes out for easy cleaning. Every other week, I rinse the filter and let it dry, charge it, and like magic the vacuum is brand new again.
Eufy HomeVac
Before I got this, I’d probably just take out my broom and sweep up messes like these or worse, ignore them. But soon enough, I couldn’t let myself overlook them and, even if I did clean up, it seemed like some of the mess was left behind. But a handheld vacuum like this was the perfect move. Now, with the help of my eufy HomeVac, my apartment is spotless, and I don’t have to agonize over — or ignore — cleaning up.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.