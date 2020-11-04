This Is the $30 Vegetable & Fruit Prep Tool That Is a Godsend for My Arthritic Hands
CHOP CHOP
Chopping up fruits and vegetables may be an inevitable part of preparing meals, but it can be a tedious, painful process for people like me who live with arthritis on a daily basis. There’s nothing worse than slicing and dicing food ingredients after a long day at work behind a desk. Trust me, I even have the wrist braces (and multiple tubes of CBD muscle rubs) on hand to prove how unbearable the pain can be at times.
Thankfully, relief from painful chopping was only a click away, as once the Gefu Vegetable & Fruit Tool arrived on my doorstep, I no longer thought about using the bulky chopping knives in my silverware drawer ever again.
This three-part tool contains multiple blades, which allow you to chop up produce in either eighths or quarters. This means you can cut up everything from zucchini to apples to onions easily, without putting added strain on your wrists and hands.
And since this vegetable & fruit pep tool is also dishwasher safe, it’s also be cleaned fairly easily — as anyone living with arthritis knows, hand-washing also becomes unbearable after so long.
Let me tell you, this has been nothing short of a game-changer for me. Not only does it save time preparing meals and snacks, but it’s also easy on my joints, as the presser part of the tool allows you to press down to slice, instead of repeatedly chopping back and forth.
The only hangup, of course, is being cautious of how much you put in the tool. Overstuffing it can lead to jamming, which can be tricky to get undone. I also struggled to mince garlic, so I would stay away from fine dicing and mincing with this tool.
Alas, if you are looking to make quick salads, side dishes, or nutritious breakfasts, this tool is definitely worth investing in, especially if you like your produce roughly chopped. And for anyone living with arthritis, this tool is an absolute godsend, especially when the temperatures drop, and flare ups are sure to be on the rise.
Vegetable & Fruit Prep Tool
