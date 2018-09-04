This Video Game Console Comes Preloaded with 600 Classic Games You’ve Been Dying to Play
THROWBACK
Remember that old Sega Genesis or Nintendo 64 you had growing up? If you’re really lucky, you might be able to wait in line forever to play those classic games at a local barcade, or maybe you’ve just been fruitlessly googling “Play Pacman Free Online.” The Retro Entertainment Console is the modern answer to your nostalgic gaming desires. This device comes preloaded with 600 classic games, like Donkey Kong Classics, Super Mario Bros, and Space Invaders. It delivers retro gaming with modern tech: this console plugs into any TV with an HDMi connection and is lightweight enough to travel with you to a friend’s house or a weekend Airbnb getaway. The Retro Entertainment Console usually costs $300, but there's a sale in the Daily Beast Shop and readers can pick one of these up for just $54.99 – that's an 81% discount.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.