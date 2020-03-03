This Virginia Conservative Republican Is Ridin' With Biden

FOR GOD AND COUNTRY

No, I don’t vote for many Democrats, and I’ll probably sit out November. But on Super Tuesday, I’m going to help the Democrats nominate their best candidate against Donald Trump.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Patrick Fallon/Reuters

Later today, I will cast my Super Tuesday Virginia primary vote for a Democrat: Joe Biden. There’s a first time for everything. 

Some people won’t like this decision. Supporters of Bernie Sanders (who, ironically, shouldn’t be considered a real Democrat) may resent the intrusion of conservatives like yours truly, especially when they learn that I am unlikely to vote at all in a general election (more on that later). 

And to the extent that Donald Trump supporters approve of meddling in a Democratic primary, their goal is to boost Sanders and doom Biden. This sort of strategic voting strikes me as unethical, risky, and presumptuous. 