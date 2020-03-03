This Virginia Conservative Republican Is Ridin' With Biden

Later today, I will cast my Super Tuesday Virginia primary vote for a Democrat: Joe Biden. There’s a first time for everything.

Some people won’t like this decision. Supporters of Bernie Sanders (who, ironically, shouldn’t be considered a real Democrat) may resent the intrusion of conservatives like yours truly, especially when they learn that I am unlikely to vote at all in a general election (more on that later).

And to the extent that Donald Trump supporters approve of meddling in a Democratic primary, their goal is to boost Sanders and doom Biden. This sort of strategic voting strikes me as unethical, risky, and presumptuous.