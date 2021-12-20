This Washington University Mural Was Vandalized With Racist Symbols
‘DESPICABLE’
A mural dedicated to prominent Black leaders was vandalized over the weekend at Washington University. According to university officials, the painting on the school’s “South 40 Underpass” pedestrian tunnel was defaced with racist symbols by white supremacists. In a letter to students and staff Sunday, Wash U faculty members addressed the “despicable act of vandalism,” saying that police are investigating the incident. The school provided a list of counseling services for any students feeling distressed about the situation.
“Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form. There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored,” the faculty letter read. “This incident is a painful reminder that we have a great deal of work to do—as a society and as a university community—to create and maintain an environment where all feel welcome, supported and safe. We remain committed to putting our values into action to help create needed change, both within ourselves as individuals, and collectively in our community, country and world.”