This Waterproof Camera, A GoPro Alternative, Is on Sale Today for Just $99
A little moisture shouldn't stop you from capturing your outdoor experiences. Compact, waterproof, and user-friendly, the YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera can document your underwater adventures and double as a handy selfie cam, should you be on the beach, near a pool, or anywhere else it might get wet. Plus, it's available for a fraction of the price of a GoPro, on sale for $99 today. The YoCam is waterproof up to 20 feet deep and is engineered to minimize shakiness. Its ergonomic design ensures that all of its buttons are in easy reach, and it includes an app with a host of extra features, like camera control, story generator, live preview, video editing, and social media sharing. You can pick up the YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera now for just $99.99 — that’s half off its usual price.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.