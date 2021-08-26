This Waterproof Notepad Keeps Me From Forgetting All My Best Ideas

Scouting Report: The AquaNotes waterproof notepad sticks to the wall so I can jot down any idea that comes mid-shower. I use it to keep track of story pitches, to-do list items, and important reminders that I definitely would forget otherwise.

Like most people, I get a lot of ideas—and if I’m not holding my phone or next to my laptop, there’s about a 60% chance that I lose them two minutes later. As a writer, this is particularly frustrating, since those ideas (at least the good ones) are essential to my pitching stories and thus making a living. I’ve tried keeping a notebook with me, but between switching out bags and actually using it to keep track of my notes, it’s just never stuck. . There is one place, though, that I’m guaranteed not to lose whatever ideas that pop into my head: the shower, thanks to my waterproof notepad from AquaNotes.

Aqua Notes Water Proof Note Pad Shop at Amazon $

Unlike the regular notebooks that lay dormant in bags I’m not using, this one is meant to stay in one place, and stay it does. The compact-sized notepad suctions tightly onto the shower wall and comes with 40 perforated sheets to write on, along with a waterproof pencil that features a strong suction cup, too. When I bought it off Amazon a few years back, I figured I’d use the item every once in a while; how often do you really get urgent, must-remember ideas in the shower, anyway? Turns out, a lot. Since buying that first one, I’ve gone through two full notepads already, and am currently about halfway through a third.

It’s not that all the things I’m jotting down mid-shower are brilliant, or even good, for that matter. Occasionally, there is a smart story idea that I’ll make note of and end up pitching to an outlet later on (like this one or this), or an adjustment to a piece I’m writing that I’ll actually put into use once I’m back on my laptop. Most of the time, though, my waterproof notepad is home to half-formed thoughts (“South y’all why?” was a recent gem) that I try to suss out later on, as well as non-writing-related reminders like errands I should run or chicken that needs defrosting (plus the occasional silly drawing I leave for my fiancé to find next time he’s in the shower).

Now, I can take my sweet time washing up, secure in the knowledge that the ideas I’ve brainstormed will be ready for my review whenever I’m out, rather than frantically trying to get to my phone with half my shampoo still in.

Even better? The notepad is recyclable and non-toxic, manufactured with soy-based ink and wind energy, so they’re far more sustainable than most regular notebooks I’d grab at the store. Gotta love a product that keeps me anxiety-free and gives back to the planet.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.