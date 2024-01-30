This Week Could Be Even Worse for Donald Trump Than Last Week

Last week may have been a drag for Donald Trump, but if he thought last week was bad, this week could be even worse.

Despite a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages on Friday after Trump defamed her, the former president could face an even worse fate this week, The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy explains.

Citing a report by Michael Tomasky of The New Republic, Levy reveals another judgment due in days–the Trump Organization civil fraud case in New York brought by Attorney General Letitia James. Judge Arthur Engoron is expected to announce the fine Trump will be expected to pay after ruling last September that Trump defrauded banks by inflating the value of his properties. An announcement is expected by Wednesday.

“And that could be even an even larger amount,” Levy adds.

James is seeking $370 million.

Then, Rolling Stone reporter Adam Rawnsley, who covers the intersection of politics and technology (and was previously a reporter for The Daily Beast), talks about his latest co-authored piece, “Trump’s Secret Plan to expand Presidential Immunity to King George Levels,” and what the former president’s plans are should he win back the White House in November.

Plus! Journalist and author of The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War, Jeff Sharlet, joins the show to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s growing spat with the Biden administration over border enforcement— as well as the 25 Republican governors who have signed a letter in support of his actions.

“I thought it was a matter of time until one of these governors decided to dare the federal government,” Sharlet says, adding, “I don’t think Greg Abbott actually is trying to provoke a civil war. I think he is trying to make a kind of spectacle.”

