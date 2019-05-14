The iHome Zenergy Candle Helps Me Sleep, Meditate, and Just Be All Around Zen

To me, what separates a good product from a great one is not just that I use it frequently, but that its functions are both multipurpose and notably effect my sense of wellbeing. The Zenergy candle by iHome has become one such staple in my life, to the extent that though I travel frequently, I bring this little gadget with me just about wherever I go. It helps me sleep, stay on track with my meditation practice, and works as a nightlight/romantic ambiance for bedroom adventures.

The Zenergy candle has multiple functions, all in one lightweight, candle-sized package: it is part meditation guide, part candle, part mood light, and part sound therapy. For meditating, I put it on the first sound setting, which prompts you how to breathe in “the 4-7-8 method” for a few rounds — and then leaves you to do your thing without talking, which I also appreciate. Sometimes, I simply breathe with the sound off and let my eyes rest on the calming, shifting lights, which fade in and out like a real flame’s ebb and flow, creating a relaxing effect to meditate on. There are four different light settings: one to imitate a candle’s flame, one to prompt 4-7-8 breathing, one that moves from color to color, and one where you can set it to rest on your favorite color.

I also use this candle as a noise machine. With multiple high-quality sound settings, I listen to the rainstorm sounds when I’m reading or generally want ambient noise that’s calming and cozy, and white noise sounds for sleeping/drowning out the baby who lives upstairs. There are nine sound therapy modes in total, from ocean waves to “Zen,” which mimics the Delta brainwaves of the mind during meditation and is indeed very relaxing.

Another important added bonus of this little candle that isn’t advertised but which I’d be remiss not to note: it creates a wonderfully sexy ambiance. Personally, I’m very particular about my mood lighting, but something about the way the “flame” fades in and out, especially when paired with a calming sound, creates an ideal atmosphere for more present and romantic bedroom sessions.

If you want to meditate more or already have a practice but find you fall off the wagon when you travel, pack this light candle with you to stay on track, and know you’ll also be carrying insurance against noisy neighbors and unflattering lighting. With a programmable timer for sleep or meditation, you can let it help you drift off and bring some calm wherever you are. If only all my essentials came in such compact packages — my suitcase would be much lighter.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.