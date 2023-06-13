I Tried Neil Patrick Harris’ New Ready-To-Sip Canned Espresso Martini & It Deserves All the Hype

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Neil Patrick Harris (often lovingly referred to as NPH) needs no introduction. Even if you can’t recall exactly what you’ve seen him in (I'm the only person I know who has yet to watch How I Met Your Mother but knows NPH from his Emmy-award-winning guest role in Glee, you are very well-acquainted with his charm, distinct sense of humor and across-the-board talent. NPH has been a force in Hollywood for decades, but the man of many hours is now a mixologist of “The After Hours.”

“I love an espresso martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time…who wouldn't want that?" says Harris in a press release for the launch. “I am excited to be partnering with Thomas Ashbourne; together we worked hard to bring my favorite cocktail to life.”

Expanding on his forway into mixology, NPH has collaborated with ready-to-sip premium craft cocktail brand Thomas Ashbourne to launch an Espresso Martini that’s just as rich and delicious as anything $20 cocktail of the same type you’d order at a swanky bar. I had the pleasure of tasting the new 12% ABV canned espresso martinis, and you could say my first sip is how I met the seventh heaven. Espresso martinis are a mega trend in the spirit space right now, and these premium canned cocktails definitely hit that sweet—but not too sweet—spot with robust espresso flavor, smooth vodka, and a touch of creamy vanilla. Best of all? Harris says these tasty espresso-infused cocktails won’t give you coffee breath. “We spent a lot of time finding the perfect balance of taste, and flavor, and coffee beans... so that it’s an espresso martini but doesn’t give you coffee breath,” he says.

You can try the rich dark chocolate and arabica espresso-spiked craft cocktail yourself in a four-can pack or bottle form. It’s a great idea for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, or for anyone who loves NPH and/or espresso martinis. Also, make sure to check out the brand's other celeb collabs, including “The Perfect Cosmo” with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) herself. Cheers!

