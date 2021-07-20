Trump’s Inaugural Committee Chair Arrested on Federal Charges

The chairman of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund has been arrested on federal charges for illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Thomas Barrack, 74, faces charges of foreign lobbying, obstructing justice, and making false statements, according to the DOJ. Two others—Aspen resident Matthew Grimes, 27, and UAE national Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43—also face foreign lobbying charges.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Mark Lesko of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

“The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President. Through this indictment, we are putting everyone—regardless of their wealth or perceived political power—on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence.”