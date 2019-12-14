Man Charged With Slapping Georgia Reporter Alex Bozarjian’s Butt on Live TV
A Georgia runner has been charged with sexual battery for allegedly slapping and grabbing the buttocks of TV reporter Alex Bozarjian while she reported on a race last Sunday. “You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” Bozarjian wrote on Twitter after the incident on the Savannah Bridge. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.” Thomas Callaway, 43, came forward and issued an apology over the incident this week, insisting that he was just raising his arm to pat her on the back or shoulder and did not realize he had touched her butt. “It was an awful act and an awful mistake,” he said Tuesday. Bozarjian’s station WSAV-TV condemned Callaway’s behavior. “The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable,” the station said last week. “No one should ever be disrespected in this manner.” Sexual battery is punishable by a year in prison in Georgia.