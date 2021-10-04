Gunman Dressed in Scrubs Kills One Person in Philly Hospital, Then Shoots Two Cops

Read it at Action News
In the early hours of Monday, a gunman dressed in scrubs walked into a Philadelphia hospital, shot one person dead, then shot two police officers in a gun battle before his arrest. Action News reports that a man wearing blue scrubs, a mask, and a black backpack opened fire on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital shortly after midnight. The unidentified victim later died of their wounds. After the shooting, the man fled the hospital in a U-Haul and shot two cops before he was arrested. The officers are reported to be in a stable condition. The unidentified gunman has been hospitalized but his condition is currently unknown.