Thomas Lane, an Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Had a Criminal Record: Report
One of the four officers charged in the death of George Floyd had previously been convicted of seven criminal offenses, according to Insider. Thomas Lane, 37, is charged with aiding and abetting Floyd’s alleged murder at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin. In 2001, he was reportedly convicted of one count of obstructing the legal process and one count of damaging property. In March 2007, he was found guilty in response to a noise complaint, according to the report. The rest were traffic violations. He faced more than a dozen charges in total. Lane was fired over his involvement in Floyd’s death after just four days on the job. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck also showed Lane holding the unarmed black man’s legs to restrain him, even as Floyd says, “I can’t breathe.”