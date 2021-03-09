Meghan’s Asshole Dad Betrays Her Again by Doubting Her Racism Allegations
‘STUPID QUESTION’
If you were Thomas Markle, and you had just watched your daughter open up about how betrayed she felt when you made a gigantic ass of yourself in front of the world’s media, you might try to lie low for a while. But, instead of just shutting up after Sunday’s Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan’s estranged dad appeared live on British TV to make things worse. Speaking to Britain’s most petulant Meghan critic, Piers Morgan, Thomas dismissed his daughter’s allegation that a royal family member expressed concern about how dark her unborn baby’s skin would be. Despite him having absolutely no firsthand knowledge of the events, Thomas said: “I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody. It could just be that simple, it could be somebody asked a stupid question, rather than being a total racist.” The estranged father added: “This whole thing about color and how dark the baby is is bullshit.”
Thomas also said he was upset to hear Meghan talk about her suicidal thoughts during the interview—but then appeared to put blame on her by saying she had “pretty much ghosted” her family. “She really had no one to reach out to, she would have had us if she’d kept us,” he said.