Badass Rep. Thomas Massie Carefully Places Anti-Mask Protest Fine in Trash, Takes Photo
WATCH OUT
Have you ever been so angry that you have delicately balanced a pristine piece of paper in a trash can and taken a photograph? Well, hell hath no fury like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who was outraged by letter from the House sergeant at arms that informed him that he was being fined $500 after staging a pathetic anti-mask protest with some of his colleagues on the House floor this week. Alongside a photograph of the completely uncrumpled letter resting carefully inside his otherwise empty trash can, the badass Massie wrote that he filed the letter “in the same location” as a previous one that gave him a written warning about his behavior. According to Forbes, Massie’s colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was also fined $500 for going maskless in the House. She previously posted a video of herself shredding her own warning letter.