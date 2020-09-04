CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rep. Thomas Massie Lauds ‘Incredible Restraint’ of Accused Double Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse

    ‘SITUATIONAL AWARENESS’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Yuri Gripas

    Kyle Rittenhouse—the Illinois teenager who has been charged with the murder of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin—has been lauded by a Republican congressman for showing “incredible restraint.” Police say the 17-year-old Rittenhouse, a Blue Lives Matter fanatic who was carrying a military-style semi-automatic rifle, killed two and injured a third person during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie threw his support behind the alleged murderer in a Thursday radio interview with a West Virginia talk-radio host, giving the teen credit because “he didn’t empty a magazine into a crowd.” Massie said Rittenhouse “exhibited incredible restraint and presence and situational awareness” on the deadly night. The congressman went on: “If I were on a jury and all I had was the evidence that I have been able to acquire through social media and the videos that are out there, I would not convict him of a single one of these charges.”

    Read it at Louisville Courier-Journal