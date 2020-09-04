Rep. Thomas Massie Lauds ‘Incredible Restraint’ of Accused Double Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse
‘SITUATIONAL AWARENESS’
Kyle Rittenhouse—the Illinois teenager who has been charged with the murder of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin—has been lauded by a Republican congressman for showing “incredible restraint.” Police say the 17-year-old Rittenhouse, a Blue Lives Matter fanatic who was carrying a military-style semi-automatic rifle, killed two and injured a third person during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie threw his support behind the alleged murderer in a Thursday radio interview with a West Virginia talk-radio host, giving the teen credit because “he didn’t empty a magazine into a crowd.” Massie said Rittenhouse “exhibited incredible restraint and presence and situational awareness” on the deadly night. The congressman went on: “If I were on a jury and all I had was the evidence that I have been able to acquire through social media and the videos that are out there, I would not convict him of a single one of these charges.”