Rep. Thomas Massie Quietly Deletes Idiotic Tweet Comparing Vaxx Mandates to Holocaust
BRAINLESS
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) quietly deleted a tweet he posted on Wednesday night that suggested America would no longer be a free country if people needed to carry a card to gain access to restaurants, events, and venues. To make his nonsensical point about vaccine mandates, Massie followed the lead of anti-Semitic colleagues like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by comparing it to the Holocaust. He attached a photo of an arm tattooed with a concentration camp ID number, a common practice used by Nazis to identify people to be sent to death camps, and later to identify their corpses. As others were quick to point out, Massie probably already carries a card with him to everyday places, perhaps to order a drink in a bar, to borrow a library book, or to rent a car.