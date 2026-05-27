MAGA Rebels Flee U.S. After Crushing Defeat

Thomas Massie might have been exiled from the president’s party. But exile doesn’t look so bad.

The newly ousted Kentucky congressman is recuperating from his primary loss on the sun-soaked beaches of Costa Rica—alongside his fellow Trump foe, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Massie, who lost his Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District to Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein, was spotted on vacation with his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, Greene, and her fiancé, Brian Glenn, TMZ first reported.

While Congress is on recess, the fearsome foursome dined at a beachfront restaurant and lounged together by the water. Greene’s partner, conservative journalist Glenn, even collected Massie from the airport when he arrived, according to TMZ.

Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the loudest critics of the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The friendship between the former and soon-to-be former representatives does not come as a surprise. Before Greene left Congress mid-tenure, the former Georgia representative threw her support behind Massie in his push to force the release of the so-called “Epstein Files”—much to Donald Trump’s chagrin.

As a result, the 52-year-old fell out publicly with the president, who dubbed her Marjorie “Traitor” Brown. Confusingly, Trump says the moniker Brown refers to “green turns to brown where there is ROT involved.”

While Trump should perhaps stick to renaming things solely after himself, his public attacks did have their desired effect. Just weeks after their feud broke out, Greene announced she would resign in 2026.

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” Greene said in November. “If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc. and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside as well.”

Massie, too, weathered a slew of hits from the president, ultimately leading to him losing his job last week. Greene publicly mourned that loss.

“I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men,” she wrote in a May 19 X post, adding that “releasing the Epstein files was our demise.”

“But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth,” she wrote.

Representatives for Greene and Massie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massie, for his part, has filed to run again for Congress in 2028. “This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office,” Massie posted on X, along with a copy of the filing.