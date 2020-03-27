House Members Scramble Back to DC to Stop Republican Lawmaker Delaying Coronavirus Bill
Panicked Democratic and Republican leaders reportedly urged House members to rush back to Washington late Thursday night because they now fear the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package might be delayed. It was expected that the bill would pass without issue Friday morning with a simple voice vote—but NBC News reports that leaders have suddenly become concerned that at least one member, likely to be Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, will demand a recorded vote. The office of Majority Leader Steny Hoyer wrote in an advisory to members Thursday night: “Members are advised that it is possible this measure will not pass by voice vote.” Other lawmakers expressed their fury at Massie’s plans—Rep. Dean Phillips wrote to him: “If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~$200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt.” Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona tweeted: “I am jumping on the red eye tonight... thanks Massie.