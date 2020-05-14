Thomas Piketty on Why Capitalism Isn’t Evil and Billionaires Can Still Exist

You may not be familiar with the name Thomas Piketty but you’ve surely heard his economic theories, which have been co-opted by the likes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The Gallic Paul Krugman burst onto the scene with his 2013 book Capital in the Twenty-First Century, arguing that in order to tackle the growing issue of economic inequality, there must be massive redistribution via a progressive wealth tax of 2%, combined with a progressive income tax of 75-80%.

Back in 2014, when Piketty first met with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), he says she was “skeptical” about his wealth tax plan; four years later, it became the cornerstone of her presidential campaign. And Sanders followed suit.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the global economy, and 22 million Americans out of work, there’s no better time to revisit Piketty’s opus—this time in documentary-feature form with Capital in the Twenty-First Century, now playing in Film Forum’s virtual cinema and on-demand. Directed by Justin Pemberton (with an assist from Piketty), the film explores the history of economic inequality from past to present, and how the reckless pursuit of capital has led to some of society’s biggest scourges, from colonialism to slavery to the current scapegoating of immigrants.