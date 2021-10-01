Man Who Complained Ex-Proud Boy Was Plotting to Kill Him Is Found Dead

An Arizona man who claimed he was targeted in a terrifying Proud Boys “assassination” plot has been found dead in a suspected homicide, according to authorities.

Officers from the El Mirage Police Department found Thomas Christopher Retzlaff, 55, dead at his home on Sept. 1 with unspecified “fatal injuries,” spokesperson Timothy Mason told the Phoenix New Times. Police had been asked to do a welfare check by his wife. The death was ruled a homicide by the Maricopa Medical Examiner, the New Times reported.

Hanszen Laporte, a law firm that was representing Retzlaff in a slew of convoluted lawsuits, confirmed his death to The Daily Beast on Friday.

While police have not disclosed any further details about Retzlaff’s death, and not named any suspects, The Daily Beast previously reported that he had been complaining for years about what he said was a campaign of “threats of murder and mayhem” carried out by Jason Lee Van Dyke. The Texas lawyer previously represented the Proud Boys and was once a member of the far-right “Western chauvinist” group.

According to a legal filing that cited an Oak Point Police Department last year, Van Dyke had tried to use members of Proud Boys’ Arizona chapter to surveil Retzlaff. Van Dyke vociferously disputed the claims, with a March 16, 2020, response reading, “There is no credible or admissible evidence before this Court to suggest that Defendant's wild theories of a conspiracy to murder both him and his counsel have any credibility whatsoever.”

The long-running conflict between the two men began in early 2017, when, as The Daily Beast reported, Van Dyke took a job with the district attorney’s office in Victoria County, Texas–only to be subject to a complaint filed by Retzlaff.

Retzlaff accused Van Dyke of racism and of running an abusive Twitter account under a pseudonym, sparking a slew of lawsuits between the pair that escalated into the alleged death threats. Retzlaff suggested things spiraled in part because, he said, he effectively cost Van Dyke the job.

“I live in San Antonio, and Victoria County is right next to where I live,” Retzlaff told The Daily Beast in a phone conversation at the time. “When I found out Van Dyke had got the job there, I had some communications with the district attorney and said ‘this guy is a crazy person, why would you hire him? Didn’t you use Google?’”

A $100 million libel lawsuit filed by Van Dyke against Retzlaff was dismissed last year.

For his own part, Retzlaff had a robust rap sheet. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault on his wife, violating a protective order, theft, tampering with a government record, “display of harmful material to a minor,” and a felony weapons offense. He was also accused in separate, unsuccessful litigation of secretly posing as a member of the KKK on the internet.

The Phoenix New Times reached Van Dyke by phone on Thursday night and found him in the middle of a Dungeons and Dragons game. He denied any involvement with the death of his rival.

He also said he was “glad to hear” about it.