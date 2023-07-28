Rioter Who Stole Radio From Beaten Cop Michael Fanone Gets Hefty Sentence
F AROUND AND FIND OUT
A man from Buffalo, New York, who swiped the badge and radio of D.C. police officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6 insurrection will spend 50 months behind bars. Thomas Sibick previously pleaded guilty to charges over his role in the vicious attack on Fanone, who was dragged, beaten, and tased by the mob. Body-camera footage of the attack showed Sibick taking Fanone’s badge and radio, and he later buried the badge in his backyard, according to court records. During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Fanone—who was reportedly met with glares from Sibick’s supporters—accused Sibick of taking his “only lifeline” during the riot to use “as a trophy,” according to CBS. Sibick reportedly told the court he had suffered “trauma of my own doing” and asked Fanone to forgive him. As she sentenced Sibick, Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected any notion Sibick was “swept up” in the events of Jan. 6, arguing he acted of his own accord when stealing Fanone’s badge and “everything that badge represented.”