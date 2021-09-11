Maryland Man Gets 10 Years for Semen-Filled Syringe Attack
DISTURBING
A Maryland man who jabbed a woman with a semen-filled syringe outside a grocery store has received a sentence of ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to felony charges. Anne Arden County officials said that 52-year-old Thomas Stemen will also have to submit to a substance abuse and mental health evaluation after serving his sentence. Stemen pleaded guilty to one count of felony first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in connection with another interaction with a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly unharmed.
Police said Stemen was captured on surveillance video approaching his victim from behind during the disturbing attack on Feb. 18, 2020. The victim told officers after the incident that she felt a pain in her rear end when she went to return a grocery cart and was accosted by her attacker. She was later treated at a hospital for the puncture wound. Police said that footage also showed Stemen diving at two other female victims. Multiple syringes loaded with semen were later found in his home, cops said.