CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Thor,’ ‘RRR’ and ‘Divergent’ Star Ray Stevenson Dead at 58
TRAGEDY
Read it at Deadlin
Longtime actor Ray Stevenson, who recently appeared in “RRR,” “Thor,” “Vikings” and a slew of other films and TV shows, died Sunday in Italy. He was 58 years old. His reps at Independent Talent Group confirmed his death, per Deadline, but didn’t disclose a cause. Stevenson hailed from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and started acting on European TV in the early 90’s. He landed roles in major pictures starting in the early 2000’s, but reached superstardom in 2011 when he was cast as Volstagg in Marvel’s “Thor” franchise. Most recently, Stevenson was cast to play the lead role in “1242: Gateway to the West,” a historical drama.