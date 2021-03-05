Those Fever-Scanners That Are Everywhere Might Not Actually Work, Says Report
‘POTENTIAL DANGER’
The infrared fever-scanners that are being used everywhere to screen people for possible coronavirus infections can produce extremely misleading results, according to a new study. The analysis, carried out by surveillance research organization IPVM and reported by The Washington Post, shows that the devices can be dangerously ineffective in identifying fevers, and negative results can lead people to wrongly assume that they’re not infected with the coronavirus and, therefore, take fewer precautions. After the Post’s report was published, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about fever-scanners, saying that, while they can act as an “important-risk management tool” if used correctly, “improper use and marketing of thermal imaging systems may lead to inaccurate temperature readings and pose a potential danger to public health.” The administration also reminded people that “thermal imaging is not an effective diagnostic device for COVID-19.”