Everyone needs a reliable pair of go-to sneakers that’s durable, comfy, and has a positive impact on the environment. In comes Thousand Fell and its self proclaimed footwear of the future. This pair of lace up sneakers use bio-leather (made from corn husks) to create a durable and stain-resistant outer layer. The softer-than-a-cloud soles use recycled yoga mats for a snug and comfy fit. Plus, the aloe vera lining is anti-odor and wicks away moisture and heat. In a special offer to Daily Beast readers, you can use the exclusive code DAILYBEAST20 to save 20% on your purchase and receive $20 recycling credit on any pair of Thousand Fell sneakers.

But the recycling doesn't stop there. Thousand Fell has a program that gives you the option to send in your old Thousand Fell sneakers (shipping is covered) to be recycled and get $20 off your next purchase. It’s a win, win, win (for you, your wallet, and the environment). Pick up your next pair of ride-or-die sneakers today!

Women’s Sneakers Available in 17 colors Buy at Thousand Fell $ 116 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Sneakers Available in 17 colors Buy at Thousand Fell $ 116 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.