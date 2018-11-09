Thousand Oaks Gunman Posted on Social Media During Attack: Report

A law enforcement official says that Ian Long, the gunman who killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, this week, posted to social-media accounts during the attack. The official told the Associated Press that Long posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane to both Facebook and Instagram. Authorities have yet to determine an official motive for the attack, but investigators are looking at whether Long believed his ex-girlfriend was at the bar. An official told CNN that the shooter posted the following message around the time of the attack: “I hope people call me insane... (laughing emojis).. wouldn’t that just be a big ball of irony? Yeah.. I’m insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is 'hopes and prayers’.. or ‘keep you in my thoughts’... every time... and wonder why these keep happening...”
