Thousands Evacuated From Major U.S. Airport After ‘Threat’

The number of American deaths in Trump’s war in Iran has risen after a seventh service member died on Saturday night. The individual died due to serious injuries resulting from a March 1 attack by Iran on a Saudi Arabian military base where Americans were stationed. They were in the process of being transferred to a U.S. military hospital in Germany when they passed from their injuries. The individual hasn’t been named yet, as officials are still in the process of informing next of kin. The conflict began on Feb. 28, and the reported death toll is already over 1,300, with Iranian retaliatory strikes accounting for 20 of the deaths, including the seven Americans. The six U.S. citizens who died were killed during an Iranian strike on Kuwait on March 1 and were part of the 103rd Sustainment Command. They were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54. President Trump has been under bipartisan scrutiny for wearing his own merch on Saturday while attending the dignified transfer of the six who were killed.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Number of U.S. Troops Killed in Trump’s War RisesTRAGEDY“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is,” Trump earlier said about deaths in this war.
- 2Thousands Evacuated From Major U.S. Airport After ‘Threat’'POTENTIAL THREAT'The FBI is currently investigating the crisis.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦The compact and whisper-quiet stimulator is currently 44 percent off on Amazon.
- 3Woodstock Icon Dies at 84LEGEND LOSTCountry Joe and the Fish shocked the world with their performance in 1969.
- 4Fired CBS Anchor’s Divorce From ABC Star Turns NastyBITTER ENDINGSThe couple split after almost a decade of marriage.
Shop with ScoutedThese Buttery-Soft Underwear Are Antoni Porowski-ApprovedSERVED HOT“Queer Eye’s” award-winning food & travel personality shows off Saxx Underwear’s cozy and wildly indulgent styles.
- 5Oscar Nominee’s New Movie Plummets at Box OfficeFLOP!The star-studded cast couldn’t get people in seats after poor audience reviews.
- 6‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies at 60‘SURROUNDED WITH LOVE’Actor Corey Parker died after a battle with metastatic cancer.
- 7Man Dies After Slicing Off Vital Appendage😱😱😱A disturbingly graphic incident shocked downtown L.A. on Saturday morning.
- 8Explosion at European U.S. Embassy Under InvestigationSECURITY SITUATIONNumerous U.S. diplomatic buildings in the Middle East were hit by targeted strikes this week.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 9Southwest Flight Disrupted Mid-Journey for Terrifying ArrestHORROR FLIGHTLaw enforcement stormed the plane in tactical gear.
- 10Another Republican Retirement Spells Disaster for TrumpUPHILL BATTLEA mass exodus of sitting GOP lawmakers is going to leave MAGA vulnerable at the polls.
Thousands Evacuated From Major U.S. Airport After ‘Threat’
Thousands vacated the Kansas City International Airport due to a “potential threat” around noon local time. “The Kansas City Aviation Department is aware of a situation at Kansas City International Airport (MCI). As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal,” the airport posted on X at 12:43, adding that they were working with the FBI to substantiate the “threat.” Less than two hours later, the account reported that the airport had since reopened. Officials have yet to specify what kind of hazard the threat entailed and who may have been responsible. The Daily Beast has reached out to the FBI and Kansas City International Airport for further comment. Logan Hawley, 29, was one of the individuals evacuated from the airport, telling the Associated Press he saw police and K-9 units as he was about to board his flight. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that the threat was not credible, and Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the area had been cleared. The police also blocked the flyover ramp from Interstate 29 during the evacuation, cutting off traffic to the airport.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market—each with interesting shapes and sizes—finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.
A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.
Right now, the Peach is only $39 (normally it’s $69). Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
‘60s anti-war icon Country Joe McDonald died Saturday evening of Parkinson’s disease. McDonald, born Joseph Allen McDonald, was 84 at the time of his passing. The singer was best known as the front man for psychedelic folk rock band Country Joe and the Fish, a group that affixed the country with their Vietnam War protest hit “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag.” McDonald formed the group with guitarist Barry Melton in 1965 after serving in the Navy. “The important thing about the ‘Fixin’ to Die Rag’ was that it had a new point of view that did not blame soldiers for war. It just blamed the politicians, and it blamed the manufacturers of weapons,” McDonald told the Street Spirit about the song. They performed the hit at the legendary, generation-defining Woodstock festival in 1969, in which the band made the crowd do the call-and-response “Fish Cheer,” during which the audience was called to spell out the ‘F---’. “We had a thing called the F--- Cheer… We weren’t arrested, but we were tried. I was tried… I was found guilty, and the case was appealed and thrown out of court,” McDonald said of the experience. McDonald released six studio albums with the band throughout the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Afterward, he continued his prolific musical run, releasing dozens more albums with a continued social justice focus, writing about civil rights and environmental issues.
Fired CBS star Josh Elliott and his wife, ABC News journalist Liz Cho, are in the throes of a bitter divorce after splitting last year. The 54-year-old first filed for divorce from his wife of nine years in June 2025, citing an “irretrievable” marriage. The proceedings quickly became hostile, with the former couple going back and forth in court over discovery requirements and various marital holdings. Cho asked in November for any “copies of written correspondence” between Elliot and any other person with whom he may have been romantically or sexually affiliated during the duration of their marriage, which Elliot believed was an “unreasonable, unnecessary” request. She also asked for other documents, including any evidence that Elliot was actively seeking employment. He has recently been named as a possible host for CBS’ struggling morning show. Elliott was fired from CBS in 2017 after publicly announcing that he was stepping down to assume a larger role at the company, a move his bosses were reportedly unaware of. He has not worked since. Cho is the longterm afternoon news anchor of ABC’s New York affiliate, ABC7. The Daily Beast has reached out to both parties’ lawyers.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Antoni Porowski is known for serving body, food, and excellent taste. When it comes to his undies, he’s co-signing Saxx Underwear as a go-to favorite. This season, he’s picked styles from the collection that optimize comfort and confidence. Our favorites? The Core Cotton Boxer Brief and the Multi-Sport Mesh Brief. Each stands out in cut and material, but both provide the same effortless, all-day support.
Saxx took the classic cotton underwear and tricked it out with life-changing tech. The Core Cotton Boxer Brief is built from a breathable, naturally odor-resistant fabric, keeping you comfy and fresh for days on end.
The Multi-Sport Mesh Brief features Stop Drop Technology and the BallPark Pouch Pro. Soft and versatile, these performance undies keep everything supported and dry during sport and daily activities. Great for guys who run—and run hot.
So, if you’re trying out some new pairs, trust Antoni.
The Maggie Gylenhaal-directed The Bride! opened to a low $7.3 million in the U.S. on a $90 million budget. Warner Bros. had estimated that the second Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed film would gross between $16 million and $18 million at the box office. Its international box office totaled $6.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $13.6 million. The film is a reimagining of the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein and features a cast including this year’s Best Actress Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penélope Cruz. Critics weren’t sure what to make of the movie either, with very mixed reviews and a 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Worse, it had a “C+” on the audience-sourced Cinema Score. This is a flop from a long line of hits for Warner Bros. in the last year, like the award-winning Sinners, Weapons, and Wuthering Heights. The top box office performer this weekend was Pixar’s Hoppers. The animated story earned $46 million across 4,000 theaters in the U.S. and another $42 million worldwide.
Former Will & Grace star Corey Parker has died at the age of 60 following a battle with metastatic cancer. As TMZ reports, the news was confirmed by Parker’s aunt, Emily Parker, who shared that he passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee. Parker—the son of the late actress Rochelle “Rocky” Parker, who was married to former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey from 1987 to 1994—began acting in TV commercials as a child. He went on to study at the prestigious High School of Performing Arts in New York City. From there, he landed roles in films such as Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Biloxi Blues, and TV series including Flying Blind, Broadway Bound, Thirtysomething, and Love Boat: The Next Wave. He also played the character of Josh, the boyfriend of Debra Messing’s Grace, in a five-episode stint on the iconic sitcom Will & Grace. He was also a highly respected acting and voice coach. Parker’s sister, Noelle, said her brother had “left this world weightless, at peace and surrounded with love” in a statement to social media. “And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love,” the statement shared by BGB Studio read. The actor leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Angela Denise Douglas.
A man has died after reportedly slicing off his own penis in downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a man self-mutilating in the street at 3:40 a.m. and a white tent was soon established at the scene, indicating that the person in question had died from his injuries. A photographer from OnSceneTV who witnessed the event said that the fatality occurred after the unnamed individual “cut his penis off and bled to death.” The L.A. Police Department confirmed that a death investigation is underway following the incident at the intersection of Figuerora Street and Pico Boulevard, just across from the L.A. Convention Center. They did not confirm what part of the man had been injured. Images from the scene show pools of blood on the sidewalk near the white tent, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that the man carried out multiple self-inflicted injuries across his body with a sharp instrument. Officers said that they did not know the man’s motivation or his state of mind at the time.
Officials are investigating an explosion that rocked the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, on Sunday night. Authorities received word about the blast at 1 a.m. local time. “Investigations have been carried out at the scene and with the aid of dogs, drones and helicopters to find one or more potential perpetrators,” a press release said. No individuals were harmed, and the building sustained only minor exterior damage. Police have yet to find those responsible for carrying out the blast, but acknowledged it may be connected to the escalating war between the United States and Iran. “It’s natural to see this in the context of the current security situation and that this could be an attack deliberately targeting the U.S. embassy,” police spokesperson Frode Larsen said at a press conference. “One of our hypotheses is that this is terrorism, but we are also exploring other options,” he added while speaking to public broadcaster NRK. U.S. diplomatic buildings in Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have been targeted by Iran in the past week.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Passengers aboard a Southwest Airlines flight on Friday experienced a terrifying moment when law enforcement stormed the cabin mid-journey to arrest a passenger. The flight, which was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to divert to Atlanta so officers could board the plane. Video circulating online shows multiple uniformed officers rushing down the aisle toward the back of the aircraft before pulling a passenger from his seat and placing him in handcuffs. As the chaotic scene unfolded, a voice could be heard shouting instructions like “heads down, hands up” while officers—wearing tactical vests and helmets—moved through the cabin toward the suspect. In a statement to TMZ, a Southwest representative apologized for the disruption and said affected travelers were rebooked onto another flight to Fort Lauderdale, which ultimately arrived at about 3:30 a.m. In a statement to the Daily Beast, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said that “Flight 2094 landed safely,” in Atlanta “after diverting to respond to a possible security matter.”
Republicans are heading into the midterms with an increasingly steep hill to climb—and a growing wave of retirements isn’t helping. Ahead of the midterms, 39 Republicans in Congress have said they are not seeking re-election. The latest departure comes from California Rep. Darrell Issa, who revealed Friday that he will not run again after more than two decades on Capitol Hill. Issa, 72, has represented California districts since 2001 and said serving in Congress had been “the honor of my life,” but that it was time for “a new chapter and new challenges.” Republicans were dealt another blow the same day when California Rep. Kevin Kiley, 41, announced he would abandon the GOP label and run as an independent, arguing he answers to voters rather than “party leaders.” The exits come after California’s redistricting changes following the passage of Proposition 50, which could open the door for Democrats to compete more aggressively in several districts. The mounting GOP departures only add to the party’s recent election setbacks. Republicans already suffered losses in key contests this year, including special election defeats in Pennsylvania on Feb. 24. Party insiders also report that Trump’s unpopular and chaotic war in Iran will further doom the GOP’s midterm chances.