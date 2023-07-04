Thousands Flee Jenin Refugee Camp Amid Massive Israeli Military Operation
Thousands of people have fled a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank amid the biggest Israeli military operation in the region for 20 years, according to Palestinian authorities. On Monday, Israel sent drones, over, 1,000 troops, and armored bulldozers into the city of Jenin and its refugee camp. “There are about 3,000 people who have left the camp so far,” Jenin’s Deputy Governor Kamal Abu al-Roub, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 10 people had been killed and 100 others injured so far in the raid, which has prompted international condemnation. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Tuesday that his forces still had 10 sites within the refugee camp to search based on intelligence that the locations are being used to make weapons and explosives.