Thousands Gather in Baghdad to Mourn Death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
Thousands of mourners marched through the streets of Baghdad Saturday morning in a funeral procession for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi-Iranian deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces—both killed in a U.S. airstrike Friday. Mourners followed trucks carrying the coffins and burned American flags and chanted, “revenge is coming,” “America is the great Satan,” and “Death to America, death to Israel.” The procession started in the heavily guarded Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy was attacked last week, and will move towards the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala before ending in the holy city of Najaf. Twin helicopters hovered over the large gathering, which was attended by Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and other leaders of Iran-backed militias, according to the Associated Press.