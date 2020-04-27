Thousands Hit Southern California Beaches as State Roasts During Stay-at Home Heatwave

Read it at CNN
Thousands of people hit the beach in Southern California this weekend despite a statewide stay-at-home order implemented by the governor last month in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Although beaches in Los Angeles and San Diego Counties remained closed, they were open in Ventura and Orange Counties, with beachgoers flocking to sites like Huntington Beach amid a spring heatwave that saw temperatures reaching 93 degrees in Los Angeles on Saturday. Authorities in both Ventura and Orange Counties said beachgoers were observing social-distancing rules. Beaches in Los Angeles County were deserted, however, and will remain closed through May 15.