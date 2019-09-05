CHEAT SHEET
Thousands in Bahamas Listed as Missing on Social Media After Chaos of Hurricane Dorian
Thousands of people are listed on social media as missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama. Rescue teams—including the U.S. Coast Guard and the British Royal Navy—arrived on the islands Wednesday to help find survivors, according to The Washington Post. Thousands of people are using social media to track down their friends and family and one site—DorianPeopleSearch.com—lists the names of more than 5,500 people who have been missing since the storm. “When you see that somebody has been found and their family knows where they are, you feel a moment of elation,” said site founder Vanessa Pritchard-Ansell. “But you also know that there are so many thousands of others who have not been accounted for.” The official death toll of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas stands at 20 people.