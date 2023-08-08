Thousands Swarm Sinéad O’Connor’s Funeral Cortege in Ireland
NATION IN MOURNING
The streets of Bray, Ireland were lined with thousands of mourners on Tuesday who gathered to say their final goodbyes to legendary musician Sinéad O’Connor. Some cheered, others wept as O’Connor’s funeral cortege passed through her hometown ahead of a private burial ceremony. Fans tossed flowers on the passing hearse, which tailed a Volkswagen van that blared Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “Natural Mystic” from its speakers. As the cortege reached the end of its route, Irish radio stations united at 12:30 p.m. to all play O’Connor’s smash hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” at the same time. “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people,” Irish President Michael D. Higgins said.