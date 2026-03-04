Thousands of Cruise Passengers Left Stranded in Gulf Ports as Iran War Escalates
Thousands of cruise passengers are stranded in Gulf ports amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran. At least six vessels operated by MSC Cruises and Celestyal Cruises were left docked in regional ports, including Dubai, after Iran announced it would close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, and warned it could attack ships attempting to pass. Passengers described rising panic aboard ships that had effectively become floating hotels. “Many passengers, including many families with children, are starting to lose their composure,” one traveler told the German newspaper Bild, describing scenes of “panic, tears” and uncertainty about when passengers could leave. Darren Lee, a passenger from Manchester aboard the MSC Euribia in Dubai, said he heard loud “booms” believed to be interceptions of rockets or drones overhead. Cruise companies said authorities had not yet allowed passengers to disembark.