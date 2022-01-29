CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thousands of Flights Canceled as Nor’easter Pummels East Coast
BUNDLE UP
Read it at CNBC
Airlines including Delta, JetBlue, United, and American canceled thousands of flights as pummeling winds and piling snow pounded the northeast. Flight tracking service FlightAware tallied more than 1,400 canceled flights Friday and 3,500 more on Saturday. CNBC reports that Delta suspended operations at all New York City airports as well as at Newark and Boston airports through Sunday. JetBlue, which is based in New York, also axed half of its Saturday schedule. The harrowing nor’easter began swelling across the eastern seaboard late Friday, and is reported to have knocked out power, prompted vehicular travel bans, and even imperiled Floridian iguanas.