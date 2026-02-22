Thousands of Flights Canceled Due to Historic Blizzard
The East Coast is getting another snowstorm, and with it, thousands of delayed flights. Anticipating the impact, all major carriers have cut over 3,000 flights at airports in New York City and Boston, with 12,000 delays reported in New York alone. Much of the northeast is currently under active blizzard warnings, as the storm is expected to intensify throughout Sunday and Monday. New York and New Jersey could receive anywhere between 12 and 24 inches of snow. Other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, are expected to see similar snowfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph in certain affected areas. The number of delays and flight cancellations will only increase as the snowstorm intensifies. “It’s been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large a region in this very populated part of the country,” Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, told The Independent.