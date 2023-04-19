Thousands of Kansas City Students Walk Out to Support Ralph Yarl

CHEAT SHEET
    People attend a protest after Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot and wounded by a homeowner after the boy mistakenly went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

    Dominick Williams/Reuters

    Thousands of students at Staley High School in Kansas City walked out Tuesday to offer support to their classmate, Ralph Yarl, after he was shot by an 84-year-old homeowner while approaching the man’s door by mistake. Yarl, 16, who is Black, was attempting to pick up his siblings from a friend’s house when he walked up the steps to Andrew Lester’s front porch by accident. Lester, who is white, has since been charged with first-degree assault. The walkout was meant to “support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community,” a spokesperson for the school district told local news outlets. “We stand with you, we support you and know that we’re going to be here for you,” a senior named Cayla, who helped organize the unity walk, told KSHB-TV.

