Thousands of Kansas City Students Walk Out to Support Ralph Yarl
‘WE STAND WITH YOU’
Thousands of students at Staley High School in Kansas City walked out Tuesday to offer support to their classmate, Ralph Yarl, after he was shot by an 84-year-old homeowner while approaching the man’s door by mistake. Yarl, 16, who is Black, was attempting to pick up his siblings from a friend’s house when he walked up the steps to Andrew Lester’s front porch by accident. Lester, who is white, has since been charged with first-degree assault. The walkout was meant to “support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community,” a spokesperson for the school district told local news outlets. “We stand with you, we support you and know that we’re going to be here for you,” a senior named Cayla, who helped organize the unity walk, told KSHB-TV.