    DEFIANT

    Thousands of Masked People Take to Streets in Hong Kong to Protest Face Mask Ban

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jorge Silva/Reuters

    Tens of thousands of masked protesters marched through Hong Kong on Sunday in defiance of a colonial-era emergency ban on wearing face masks in public. Reuters reports that the protesters face one year in prison for hiding their faces under the new ban, which was instituted by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier in the week came into effect on Saturday. Police warned Sunday that they would begin “dispersal operations on Hong Kong island,” and warned people off the streets. “Members of the public are advised to stay indoors and keep their windows shut.” The demonstrations mark 18 weeks of unrest in the city.

