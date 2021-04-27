Thousands Pack Hardcore Concert at New York City Park
SOUND OF SUPERSPREADING
Thousands of mostly maskless concertgoers crowded together for a hardcore show in Manhattan’s Tompkins Square Park over the weekend—after the event’s organizer allegedly told city officials he was hosting a political rally with 100 people, PIX11 reports. According to the outlet, the permit holder for the massive outdoor concert told the Parks Department he was hosting a “September 11 Memorial” event, describing it as a “political rally with music and speakers.” Instead, more than 2,000 people showed up, packing the park in clear violation of the city’s coronavirus guidelines. Before the show, one performer was boasting about it being “The Superspreader Bowl of Hardcore.” The city is now investigating the concert, which including performances by Madball, Murphy’s Law, and Bloodclot.
“And let me say this—to all those talking shit,” Bloodclot’s frontman, John Joseph, wrote. “For the last year in NYC there were protests—tens and thousands of people in the streets—some rioting and looting engaging in bias attacks—on 4/20 weed day—thousands filled Washington Square Park —sharing blunts and weed pipes. Nobody said shit. This was our PROTEST —OUR RALLY. People who didn’t want to come—stayed away.” He added that the concert raised money for the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation.