Israeli PM: No One Will Stop Gaza Offensive, Not Even The Hague

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned late Saturday that no one will stop the country’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which has already killed over 23,000 people.

“Nobody will stop us - not The Hague, not the axis of evil, not anybody else,” he said during a speech in Tel Aviv. On Friday, Israel rejected allegations of genocide brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“We embarked on this war after we were massacred. We are not stopping,” he said. Netanyahu also described a conversation he'd had with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. He told Blinken, “This is not just our war – it is also your war. This is the war of the sons of light against the sons of darkness,” he said.

His comments came as thousands of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. to oppose Israel’s brutal military campaign on Gaza. The protesters called for a ceasefire and for the U.S. to stop supplying military aid to Israel.

The rally was organized by the Muslim American Task Force, and featured speakers such as presidential candidate Jill Stein, and executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Nihad Awad, as well as family members of those killed in Gaza.

One speaker, Abed Ajrami, said his nephew had been paralyzed in a bombing raid and his entire family had been killed, according to The Washington Post.

“Please stop this madness, stop this genocide,” Ajrami was quoted telling the crowd. Some protesters held signs charging President Biden with genocide for his complicity in Israel’s mass murder of Palestinians.