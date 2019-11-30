CHEAT SHEET
Thousands of Sheep Left to Die on Capsized Romanian Ship
Authorities working to save 14,600 sheep from a capsized livestock vessel have given up after saving just 254. The ship Queen Hind capsized last weekend off the Port of Midia en route for Saudi Arabia and rescuers have been working to save the animals ever since. The Syrian and Lebanese crew members were rescued after the accident, but authorities have now decided that the remaining sheep will have to perish. “As soon as the situation allows for it, the ship will be set upright and towed back to a quay,” Ana-Maria Stoica, spokeswoman for Romania’s General Directorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) told AFP. “The animal carcasses will then be extracted from the hold and taken to incinerators.”