Thousands of Teslas Recalled Over ‘Rolling Stop’ Feature in ‘Full Self Driving’ Mode
WORRYING
Tens of thousands of Tesla cars and SUVs have been recalled after safety regulators expressed alarm about the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software letting the vehicles run stop signs. U.S. regulators announced the recall of nearly 54,000 vehicles Tuesday, noting that some Tesla models can “roll through” stop signs at up to 5.6 mph. The recall concerns Model S sedans and X SUVs from between 2016 and 2022, Model 3 sedans from 2017 to 2022, and Model Y SUVs from 2020 through 2022. The electric-car maker has vowed to fix the software, with an update expected to be made available online in early February. The recall comes as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigates a string of complaints about Tesla vehicles, with one crash reported by a Tesla driver who said his Model Y was struck after the car “forced itself into the incorrect lane.” No one was injured in that accident. Another complaint concerns Tesla vehicles on Autopilot allegedly veering into parked emergency vehicles.