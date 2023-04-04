Thousands of Volkswagen Atlas Owners Told to Keep Passengers Out of Front Seat

Read it at New York Post
Around 143,000 Volkswagen Atlas vehicles have been recalled as they may be without a working passenger airbag, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall applies to 2018-2021 vehicles, as well as 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. According to officials, the occupant-detection system in the front passenger seat is faulty, meaning the airbag may not be primed to go off when needed. Volkswagen is currently devising a solution, which they expect to be ready in late 2023, the New York Post reports. The company is not currently aware of any injuries related to the recall, according to the Post.