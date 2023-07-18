Threads Has Already Lost Half of Its Active Users: Study
LOGGING OFF
Meta’s Twitter clone Threads had a historically successful launch, reaching 100 million users just days after its launch. But a new report suggests that triumph may have been short lived. A study this week from data-tracking site SimilarWeb found that Threads’ daily active user count has roughly halved, dropping from 49 million to 23.6 million in a week. The study’s data was pulled from mostly Android usage—SimilarWeb claimed that data is easier to track than iOS—but Apple’s numbers will be released in a matter of weeks, the organization said. “Threads is missing many basic features and still needs to offer a compelling reason to switch from Twitter or start a new social media habit with Threads,” SimilarWeb wrote in its report, which added that Twitter’s user retention is also declining.