Three Army Soldiers Killed in NY Helicopter Crash

Three Army soldiers were killed in New York on Wednesday evening as a medical evacuation helicopter crashed during a training mission. A statement from the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs read, “A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission...The incident is under investigation.” Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags in New York to be lowered to half-staff Thursday in their honor. “I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes.”