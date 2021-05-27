Three Brooklyn Men Charged With Hate Crimes in Antisemitic Attacks
‘SICKENED’
Three men accused of attacking Jewish people outside of a Brooklyn synagogue have been charged with hate crimes, the New York City Police Department said. On Wednesday, Haider Anjam, 20, and Ashan Azad, 19, were arrested and charged with harassment and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Anjam was also hit with a charge of menacing as a hate crime, while alleged accomplice Danial Shukat, 20, was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Police say that on Saturday night, the men pulled up in a car outside of Agudath Israel and began screaming “Free Palestine—kill all the jews” at synagogue-goers standing outside.
Police say the three men then began beating on the doors of the synagogue and attacking a car outside. At one point, they allegedly chased two Jewish teenagers, and put one in a chokehold. This comes as antisemitic attacks soar, with tensions high around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “I am sickened by the series of antisemitic attacks in New York City and across the state.” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “This behavior does not represent who we are as New Yorkers.”